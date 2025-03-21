Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Sells 300 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 18,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $122,000.

Shares of IWB stock opened at $309.75 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $271.54 and a twelve month high of $337.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $322.13. The company has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

