Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BABA opened at $136.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $325.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.30. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $68.36 and a 52 week high of $148.43.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.19 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 12.29%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Arete Research raised Alibaba Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.07.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

