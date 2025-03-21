Beacon Capital Management Inc. Sells 76,059 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Beacon Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,096,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,059 shares during the period. Vanguard Communication Services ETF makes up 7.4% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Beacon Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.59% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $169,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the third quarter worth about $64,000.

VOX stock opened at $150.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $122.73 and a 1-year high of $169.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.14 and its 200-day moving average is $153.66.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

