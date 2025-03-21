Beacon Capital Management Inc. Sells 18,450 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Beacon Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 880,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,450 shares during the period. Vanguard Energy ETF comprises 4.6% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Beacon Capital Management Inc. owned 1.32% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $106,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 444.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,406,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413,992 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,935,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 11,313.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 194,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,649,000 after purchasing an additional 193,242 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,101,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,447,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

VDE stock opened at $129.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.97. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $115.51 and a 12 month high of $137.92. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.22.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

