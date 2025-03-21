Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.20 and traded as low as $29.01. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $29.20, with a volume of 166,100 shares trading hands.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC downgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.
