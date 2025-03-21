Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS BMWYY opened at $29.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $52.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.10. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $25.15 and a 52 week high of $41.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

