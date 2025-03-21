Barinthus Biotherapeutics’ (BRNS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 197.03% from the stock’s current price.
Barinthus Biotherapeutics Trading Up 2.0 %
BRNS opened at $1.01 on Friday. Barinthus Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $4.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average is $1.12. The stock has a market cap of $40.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of -0.80.
Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts forecast that Barinthus Biotherapeutics will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.
Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in development of novel T cell immunotherapeutic candidates designed to guide the immune system to overcome chronic infectious diseases, autoimmunity, and cancer. The company's development pipeline includes VTP-300, an immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies as a potential component of a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection; VTP-200, a non-surgical product candidate under phase 2 studies for treating persistent high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV) infection; VTP-1000, an autoimmune preclinical candidate designed to treat patients with celiac disease; VTP-1100 product candidate to target HPV16+ cancers; and VTP-850/850, a second-generation immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies to treat recurrent prostate cancer.
