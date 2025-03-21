Barinthus Biotherapeutics’ (BRNS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNSGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 197.03% from the stock’s current price.

BRNS opened at $1.01 on Friday. Barinthus Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $4.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average is $1.12. The stock has a market cap of $40.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of -0.80.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNSGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts forecast that Barinthus Biotherapeutics will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Barinthus Biotherapeutics stock. Gilead Sciences Inc. acquired a new stake in Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BRNSFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 620,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000. Barinthus Biotherapeutics accounts for 0.0% of Gilead Sciences Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Gilead Sciences Inc. owned 1.54% of Barinthus Biotherapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

About Barinthus Biotherapeutics

Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in development of novel T cell immunotherapeutic candidates designed to guide the immune system to overcome chronic infectious diseases, autoimmunity, and cancer. The company's development pipeline includes VTP-300, an immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies as a potential component of a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection; VTP-200, a non-surgical product candidate under phase 2 studies for treating persistent high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV) infection; VTP-1000, an autoimmune preclinical candidate designed to treat patients with celiac disease; VTP-1100 product candidate to target HPV16+ cancers; and VTP-850/850, a second-generation immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies to treat recurrent prostate cancer.

