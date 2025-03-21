Ballast Advisors LLC Sells 50 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Ballast Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 36.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $321.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $337.33 and a 200-day moving average of $334.48. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $282.38 and a 1 year high of $350.23.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

