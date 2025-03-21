Ballast Advisors LLC Sells 391 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Ballast Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 186.5% in the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $84.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $73.91 and a twelve month high of $85.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.93.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.