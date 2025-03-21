Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 496,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,550 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.05% of Baker Hughes worth $20,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 135.9% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 2,181.6% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 1,045.1% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 889,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 811,711 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BKR opened at $44.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.26. The company has a market cap of $44.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $30.93 and a 52 week high of $49.40.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.58%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 30.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $358,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,758,730.54. The trade was a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

