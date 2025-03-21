Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI) Director George Allen Williams Purchases 285 Shares

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) Director George Allen Williams acquired 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$40.04 per share, with a total value of C$11,410.79.
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Up 0.0 %
BDGI opened at C$40.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$39.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$38.33. The company has a market cap of C$967.44 million, a PE ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.14. Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$34.85 and a 12 month high of C$51.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.49.
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Badger Infrastructure Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.68%.
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Company Profile
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd is North America’s provider of non-destructive excavating services. Its key technology is the Badger Hydrovac, which is used primarily for safe excavation around critical infrastructure and in congested underground conditions. The Badger Hydrovac uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a powerful vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank.
