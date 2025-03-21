B. Riley Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for ETON

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley increased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Eton Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 19th. B. Riley analyst M. El-Saadi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eton Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Eton Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Get Eton Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 15.81% and a negative return on equity of 36.29%. The firm had revenue of $11.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.53 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ETON. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Eton Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Eton Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $385.03 million, a P/E ratio of -67.18 and a beta of 1.37. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $18.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.86% of the company’s stock.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, acquiring, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers ALKINDI SPRINKLE, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; Betaine Anhydrous for the treatment of homocystinuria; and Nitisinone for the treatment of tyrosinemia type 1.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.