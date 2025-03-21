Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 440 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,259,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,732,000 after acquiring an additional 40,349 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,412,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,259,000 after purchasing an additional 34,305 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 758,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,018,000 after purchasing an additional 56,837 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.3% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 751,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 531,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,823,000 after purchasing an additional 16,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $420.62 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $398.50 and a 12 month high of $548.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $437.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $445.53.

A number of research firms have commented on IDXX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $559.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $481.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 15th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $533.75.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.94, for a total value of $1,397,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,242.34. This trade represents a 49.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP George Fennell sold 9,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total transaction of $4,618,824.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,781,645.28. This trade represents a 54.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

