Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,001 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 264.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Teradyne by 91.9% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TER opened at $88.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.46. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.98 and a 52 week high of $163.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.11.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 19.08%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $62,628.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,105,492. This represents a 1.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,705,800. The trade was a 3.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,013,134. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TER shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on Teradyne from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. UBS Group set a $130.00 price target on shares of Teradyne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Teradyne in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Teradyne from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Teradyne from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.44.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

