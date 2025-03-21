Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 199.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,294 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.3% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.8% in the 4th quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

SCHB opened at $21.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.69. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $19.14 and a 52-week high of $23.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.05.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

