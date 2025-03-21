Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,123 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 111.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in GE Vernova by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 425.1% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 195,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,355,000 after buying an additional 158,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GEV. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Marathon Capitl upgraded GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial upped their target price on GE Vernova from $420.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $448.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.72.

GEV stock opened at $336.46 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $119.00 and a one year high of $447.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $352.82 and its 200 day moving average is $316.52. The firm has a market cap of $92.83 billion and a PE ratio of 60.51.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

