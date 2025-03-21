Avanos Medical Q1 EPS Estimate Lowered by Zacks Research

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Avanos Medical in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Avanos Medical’s current full-year earnings is $1.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Avanos Medical’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Avanos Medical Price Performance

Shares of AVNS stock opened at $14.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $677.85 million, a P/E ratio of 43.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.84 and its 200 day moving average is $18.79. Avanos Medical has a 1-year low of $14.25 and a 1-year high of $25.36.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $179.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.23 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.70%.

Insider Activity at Avanos Medical

In other news, SVP Kerr Holbrook sold 7,000 shares of Avanos Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $106,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,216.75. The trade was a 7.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avanos Medical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 120,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 11,799 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Avanos Medical by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 72,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 12,422 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Avanos Medical by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the fourth quarter worth $485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.