Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Position Lowered by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. reduced its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2,248.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $297.51 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.27 and a 52 week high of $322.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $121.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $302.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.08.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.86% and a net margin of 19.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.54 per share. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.23%.

Insider Activity

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Maria Black sold 721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.59, for a total value of $210,236.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,856 shares in the company, valued at $20,077,721.04. This represents a 1.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.20, for a total transaction of $144,832.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,112.80. This represents a 6.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,951 shares of company stock worth $1,762,074 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADP. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $318.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.18.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

