AUTO1 Group (LON:0A9L) Stock Price Down 2.1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of AUTO1 Group SE (LON:0A9L – Get Free Report) traded down 2.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 22.06 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 22.16 ($0.29). 12,324 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 170,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.64 ($0.29).

AUTO1 Group Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 19.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 13.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.50.

AUTO1 Group Company Profile

AUTO1 Group SE operates a digital automotive platform for buying and selling used cars online in Europe. It operates AUTO1.com for the sale of used cars to professional car dealers; Autohero.com for sale of used cars to private customers; and wirkaufendeinauto.de, an online platform to sell their used cars to consumers.

