Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$11.12 and traded as low as C$10.70. Atrium Mortgage Investment shares last traded at C$10.75, with a volume of 28,144 shares changing hands.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$12.78 target price on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

The company has a market cap of C$517.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.12.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp is a non-banking finance company providing residential and commercial mortgages that lends funds in major urban centres in Canada where the stability and liquidity of real estate are high. Its objectives are to provide its shareholders with stable and secure dividends and preserve shareholders’ equity by lending within conservative risk parameters.

