ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the technology company on Monday, April 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%.

ATN International has increased its dividend by an average of 12.2% annually over the last three years. ATN International has a payout ratio of 300.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect ATN International to earn ($0.32) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -300.0%.

ATN International Price Performance

Shares of ATN International stock opened at $21.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.85 million, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.81. ATN International has a twelve month low of $14.74 and a twelve month high of $33.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATNI. Raymond James set a $22.00 target price on shares of ATN International in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of digital infrastructure and communications services to residential, business, and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. The company offers mobile, data, voice, broadband, and fixed services; handsets and accessories; and wholesale roaming, long distance voice services, and site maintenance services.

