Atlas Wealth LLC Has $4.28 Million Position in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA)

Atlas Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA – Free Report) by 1,877.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,371 shares during the quarter. Pgim Aaa Clo Etf accounts for approximately 1.6% of Atlas Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Atlas Wealth LLC owned approximately 2.74% of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf worth $4,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAAA. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its stake in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 230,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,788,000 after buying an additional 84,199 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 20,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 217,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,146,000 after purchasing an additional 37,827 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf in the fourth quarter valued at $1,105,000.

Get Pgim Aaa Clo Etf alerts:

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Price Performance

Shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf stock opened at $51.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.25. Pgim Aaa Clo Etf has a fifty-two week low of $50.69 and a fifty-two week high of $51.52.

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Company Profile

The PGIM AAA CLO ETF (PAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds USD-denominated collateralized loan obligations with AAA credit rating. Securities are selected using both top-down analysis and bottom-up research.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pgim Aaa Clo Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.