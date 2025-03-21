Atea ASA (OTC:ATAZF) Trading Down 3.6% – Time to Sell?

Atea ASA (OTC:ATAZF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$12.15 and last traded at C$12.15. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 3,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.61.

Atea ASA Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$12.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.14.

About Atea ASA

Atea ASA provides IT infrastructure and related solutions for businesses and public sector organizations in the Nordic countries and Baltic regions. The company offers data center and networking solutions comprising of cloudtrack, continuity planning, backup service, managed data center, cloud intelligence service, and disaster recovery services.

