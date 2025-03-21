Astron Co. Limited (ASX:ATR) Insider Tiger Brown Purchases 363,170 Shares

Astron Co. Limited (ASX:ATR – Get Free Report) insider Tiger Brown bought 363,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.52 ($0.32) per share, for a total transaction of A$187,032.55 ($117,630.53).

Astron Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.44.

Get Astron alerts:

Astron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Astron Corporation Limited operates as a mineral mining and production company. The company operates through Donald Rare Earths & Mineral Sands; China; and Senegal segments. It primarily focuses on the development of the Donald Mineral Sands and Rare Earth Project in regional Victoria. The company is also involved in the operation of titanium-based materials processing activities, including a mineral separation plant at Yingkou, China; and procurement and trading activities, as well as the evaluation and advancement of downstream applications for zircon and titanium.

Receive News & Ratings for Astron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.