Astron Co. Limited (ASX:ATR) Insider Tiger Brown Purchases 363,170 Shares

Astron Co. Limited (ASX:ATR – Get Free Report) insider Tiger Brown bought 363,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.52 ($0.32) per share, for a total transaction of A$187,032.55 ($117,630.53).
Astron Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.44.
Astron Company Profile
