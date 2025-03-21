ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 391 ($5.07).

Separately, Shore Capital raised shares of ASOS to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of LON ASC traded up GBX 46.80 ($0.61) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 301.80 ($3.91). 1,883,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,206. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 354.63 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 384.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.55, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £361.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.07, a P/E/G ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.86. ASOS has a 12-month low of GBX 223.20 ($2.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 454.20 ($5.89).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

