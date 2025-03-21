ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 391 ($5.07).
Separately, Shore Capital raised shares of ASOS to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.
ASOS Trading Up 18.4 %
ASOS Company Profile
ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.
