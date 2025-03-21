Arvest Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Arvest Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,138,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,796,000 after buying an additional 242,315 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 325,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,400,000 after purchasing an additional 112,819 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 622,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,806,000 after purchasing an additional 41,466 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 747,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,994,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,553,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,885,000 after purchasing an additional 398,916 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $33.43 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.53 and a twelve month high of $38.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.37 and its 200 day moving average is $33.70.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KDP. Barclays set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.23.

In other news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab sold 83,950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $2,740,967,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,113,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,805,089.35. This represents a 38.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 7,350 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $251,149.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,637.79. This represents a 8.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,385,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,755,891,890 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

