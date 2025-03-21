Arvest Investments Inc. Buys 129 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Arvest Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 3.3% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.33, for a total value of $301,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,235,608.75. This trade represents a 5.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MOH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Molina Healthcare from $372.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price (down from $378.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com cut Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $355.69.

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:MOH opened at $315.60 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $262.32 and a 12 month high of $423.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.97.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.74 by ($0.69). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 28.13%. Analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

