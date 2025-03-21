Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of ARTW opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $4.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.74.

Get Art's-Way Manufacturing alerts:

Institutional Trading of Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARTW. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 13,072 shares during the period. 2.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and distributes farm equipment products. It operates through the Agricultural Products, and Modular Buildings segments. The Agricultural Products segment manufactures a variety of specialized farm machinery under its own label including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments used to mill and mix feed grains into custom animal feed rations, a line of forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, bale processors, running gear, and dump boxes, a line of manure spreaders, sugar beet harvesting equipment, and a line of dirt work equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.