Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,127 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,454,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,119,000 after buying an additional 51,839 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 851,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,954,000 after buying an additional 34,028 shares during the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,242,000. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 519,388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,405,000 after buying an additional 27,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 472,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,074,000 after buying an additional 18,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AWI shares. StockNews.com lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.33.

Armstrong World Industries Trading Down 1.3 %

AWI opened at $141.25 on Friday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $110.68 and a one year high of $164.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $367.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.98 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

About Armstrong World Industries

(Free Report)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.