Apax Global Alpha (LON:APAX) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Apax Global Alpha (LON:APAX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 119.80 ($1.55) and last traded at GBX 119.80 ($1.55), with a volume of 7082914 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 122 ($1.58).

Apax Global Alpha Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 133.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 138.77. The company has a market cap of £696.70 million, a P/E ratio of 202.45 and a beta of 0.74.

Apax Global Alpha (LON:APAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 1.72 ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Apax Global Alpha had a return on equity of 0.27% and a net margin of 45.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that Apax Global Alpha will post 29.4957983 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Apax Global Alpha

In other news, insider Alexander Denny acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 134 ($1.74) per share, with a total value of £20,100 ($26,063.28). 14.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AGA offers access to a diversified portfolio of high-quality companies by investing in Private Equity Funds advised by Apax. These companies are identified and selected by the Apax team, leveraging their deep sector insights, and drawing on the firm’s 50-year experience.

Capital not currently invested in Private Equity is deployed into a portfolio of debt investments to generate income towards the dividend and additional returns.

