Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC Invests $438,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 33,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,872,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,215,000 after acquiring an additional 63,048 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 17,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $85.79 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $78.36 and a 52-week high of $96.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

