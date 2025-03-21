Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 39,221 iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 39,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,519,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 3.8% of Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $106.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.55. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $101.85 and a 52-week high of $128.61.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

