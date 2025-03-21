Anthony Brown Sells 80,024 Shares of NobleOak Life Limited (ASX:NOL) Stock

NobleOak Life Limited (ASX:NOL – Get Free Report) insider Anthony Brown sold 80,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.50 ($0.94), for a total transaction of A$120,036.00 ($75,494.34).

NobleOak Life Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $132.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.36, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

NobleOak Life Company Profile

NobleOak Life Limited manufactures and distributes life insurance products in Australia. The company offers term death, total and permanent disability, trauma, and income protection and business expenses insurance products. It sells its products through direct-to-market and alliance partners, as well as strategic partner channels.

