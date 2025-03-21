Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 709,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.15% of Antero Midstream worth $10,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AM. FMR LLC increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 121.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,092,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,446,000 after buying an additional 600,208 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 128.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,031,526 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,566,000 after purchasing an additional 579,191 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $6,977,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $5,722,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,081,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,549,000 after purchasing an additional 251,987 shares in the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on AM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Antero Midstream Price Performance

Antero Midstream stock opened at $17.77 on Friday. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $17.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 2.33.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 18.82%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 108.43%.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

