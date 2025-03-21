Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Holdings Decreased by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 51.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 623,508 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 663,166 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $31,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Callan Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 10,607 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.4% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 87,515 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BUD shares. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

BUD opened at $63.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $113.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $45.94 and a 12 month high of $67.49.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 10.98%. As a group, research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

