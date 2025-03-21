Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.58 and traded as high as $39.00. Anglo American Platinum shares last traded at $39.00, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.
Anglo American Platinum Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.61.
About Anglo American Platinum
Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, and iridium; and nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome, as well as gold.
