Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.58 and traded as high as $39.00. Anglo American Platinum shares last traded at $39.00, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Anglo American Platinum Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.61.

About Anglo American Platinum

(Get Free Report)

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, and iridium; and nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome, as well as gold.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.