Analyzing H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) & BEIJING ENTPS H/S (OTCMKTS:BJINY)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and BEIJING ENTPS H/S are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and BEIJING ENTPS H/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) 1 3 2 0 2.17 BEIJING ENTPS H/S 0 0 0 0 0.00

Dividends

Risk and Volatility

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. BEIJING ENTPS H/S pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BEIJING ENTPS H/S pays out 11.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BEIJING ENTPS H/S has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and BEIJING ENTPS H/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) 4.93% 25.89% 6.43% BEIJING ENTPS H/S N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of BEIJING ENTPS H/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and BEIJING ENTPS H/S”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) $22.18 billion 0.86 $1.10 billion $0.14 19.14 BEIJING ENTPS H/S $7.38 billion 0.99 $882.75 million $6.99 8.24

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than BEIJING ENTPS H/S. BEIJING ENTPS H/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) beats BEIJING ENTPS H/S on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, and children worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, activewear, jeans, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting. The company provides its products under the H&M, H&M HOME, H&M Move, H&M Beauty, COS, Weekday, Monki, & Other Stories, ARKET, Afound, and Singular Society brand names. In addition, it operates Sellpy, a broad digital platform for second-hand fashion and other products; and Creator Studio, a global platform for merchandise design and production, as well as provides solutions to extend the useful life of unwanted garments through reuse and recycling under Looper Textile name. The company offers its products through online and physical stores. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) was incorporated in 1943 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About BEIJING ENTPS H/S

Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in piped gas, brewery, water and environmental, solid waste treatment, and other businesses primarily in Mainland China. Its Piped Gas Operation segment distributes and sells piped natural gas; provides natural gas transmission, and gas technology consultation and development services, as well as repair and maintenance services; surveys and plots underground construction projects; and constructs and installs gas pipelines and related equipment. The company's Brewery Operation segment produces, distributes, and sells brewery products. Its Water and Environmental segment constructs sewage and water treatment plants and other infrastructural facilities; provides construction services for renovation projects; offers sewage treatment, and water treatment and distribution services, as well as consultancy services; and licenses technical know-how related to sewage treatment. The company's Solid Waste Treatment segment is involved in the construction and operation of waste incineration plants; waste treatment; sale of electricity; generation of heat and stream from waste incineration. Its Corporate and Others segment offers consultation and property investment services. Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited was founded in 1997, and is considered a Red Chip company due to its listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The company is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong. Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Beijing Enterprises Group (BVI) Company Limited.

