Analyzing Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) & InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU)

InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU) and Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

InfuSystem has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acutus Medical has a beta of -0.14, meaning that its share price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for InfuSystem and Acutus Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InfuSystem 0 0 0 3 4.00 Acutus Medical 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

InfuSystem currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 130.09%. Given InfuSystem’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe InfuSystem is more favorable than Acutus Medical.

This table compares InfuSystem and Acutus Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InfuSystem 1.12% 2.78% 1.41% Acutus Medical -272.74% -311.64% -11.57%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares InfuSystem and Acutus Medical”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InfuSystem $134.86 million 0.88 $870,000.00 $0.10 56.50 Acutus Medical $7.16 million 0.20 -$81.66 million N/A N/A

InfuSystem has higher revenue and earnings than Acutus Medical.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.1% of InfuSystem shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.9% of Acutus Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of InfuSystem shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Acutus Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

InfuSystem beats Acutus Medical on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InfuSystem

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Patient Services and Device Solutions. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states. The company also sells, rents, and leases new and pre-owned pole-mounted and ambulatory infusion pumps, and other durable medical equipment; sells treatment-related consumables; and provides biomedical recertification, maintenance, and repair services for oncology practices, as well as other healthcare site settings comprising hospitals, home care and home infusion providers, skilled nursing and acute care facilities, pain centers, and others. In addition, it offers local and field-based customer support, as well as operates pump service and repair centers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Rochester Hills, Michigan.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets various tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs. Acutus Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

