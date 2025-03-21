Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Sagicor Financial (SFC)

Sagicor Financial (TSE: SFC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/17/2025 – Sagicor Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$8.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/17/2025 – Sagicor Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/17/2025 – Sagicor Financial had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$9.50 to C$11.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/17/2025 – Sagicor Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Acumen Capital from C$10.25 to C$11.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sagicor Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SFC opened at C$7.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.55. Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$5.40 and a 52-week high of C$8.40. The company has a market cap of C$749.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.20.

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related financial services in Jamaica, Barbados, Trinidad, Tobago, other Caribbean region, and the United States. It operates through three segments: Sagicor Jamaica, Sagicor Life, and Sagicor Life USA. The company offers life and health insurance products; employee benefits, including group health and group life benefits; and annuities, asset management, and property and casualty insurance.

