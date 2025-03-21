Analysts Set Expectations for Galiano Gold FY2026 Earnings

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for Galiano Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the year.

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Galiano Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Galiano Gold Stock Performance

Shares of GAU opened at C$1.89 on Friday. Galiano Gold has a 52 week low of C$1.53 and a 52 week high of C$2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 15.77, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.37. The stock has a market cap of C$344.42 million, a P/E ratio of -582.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.90.

About Galiano Gold

(Get Free Report)

Galiano Gold Inc is focused on building a sustainable business capable of long-term value creation for its stakeholders through a combination of exploration, accretive acquisitions, and the disciplined deployment of its financial resources. The company currently operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, located in Ghana, West Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.