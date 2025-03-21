Analysts Set Expectations for Galiano Gold FY2026 Earnings

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for Galiano Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the year.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Galiano Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.
Galiano Gold Stock Performance
Shares of GAU opened at C$1.89 on Friday. Galiano Gold has a 52 week low of C$1.53 and a 52 week high of C$2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 15.77, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.37. The stock has a market cap of C$344.42 million, a P/E ratio of -582.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.90.
About Galiano Gold
Galiano Gold Inc is focused on building a sustainable business capable of long-term value creation for its stakeholders through a combination of exploration, accretive acquisitions, and the disciplined deployment of its financial resources. The company currently operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, located in Ghana, West Africa.
