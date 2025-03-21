American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.83.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $35.00 target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.
View Our Latest Research Report on AHR
Institutional Trading of American Healthcare REIT
American Healthcare REIT Stock Performance
NYSE AHR opened at $29.86 on Friday. American Healthcare REIT has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $30.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -62.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.20.
American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. American Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is presently -370.37%.
American Healthcare REIT Company Profile
Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than American Healthcare REIT
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
Receive News & Ratings for American Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.