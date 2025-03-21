American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $35.00 target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Get American Healthcare REIT alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on AHR

Institutional Trading of American Healthcare REIT

American Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 141,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after buying an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,837,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the fourth quarter worth $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AHR opened at $29.86 on Friday. American Healthcare REIT has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $30.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -62.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.20.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. American Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is presently -370.37%.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.