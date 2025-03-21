Amentum (NYSE:AMTM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Amentum in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Amentum in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Amentum to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Amentum Stock Down 3.4 %

AMTM opened at $18.39 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.53. Amentum has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $34.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Equities research analysts forecast that Amentum will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amentum

In other Amentum news, insider Steven J. Demetriou purchased 100,000 shares of Amentum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,081,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 620,893 shares in the company, valued at $12,920,783.33. This represents a 19.20 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara Loughran acquired 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.23 per share, for a total transaction of $97,658.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $97,658. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 18.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amentum

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMTM. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Amentum in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Amentum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amentum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Amentum by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in Amentum in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amentum

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

