Alumis’ (ALMS) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ALMS. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Alumis in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Alumis in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Get Alumis alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Alumis

Alumis Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Alumis

Alumis stock opened at $3.57 on Thursday. Alumis has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $13.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.65.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Alumis during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Alumis by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alumis during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alumis during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Alumis in the 4th quarter worth $108,000.

Alumis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Our mission is to significantly improve the lives of patients by replacing broad immunosuppression with targeted therapies. Our name, Alumis, captures our mission to enlighten immunology, and is inspired by the words “allumer”-French for illuminate-and “immunis”-Latin for the immune system. We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with an initial focus on developing our two Tyrosine Kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitors: ESK-001, a second-generation inhibitor that we are developing to maximize target inhibition and optimize tolerability, and A-005, a central nervous system (CNS) penetrant molecule.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alumis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alumis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.