Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 417,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,945 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $21,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 32,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 45,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MO opened at $58.09 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.65 and a 12 month high of $59.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.56.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 258.72% and a net margin of 46.90%. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.29%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.29.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

