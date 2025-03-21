ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF (LGRO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 20th

ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF (NASDAQ:LGRO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0198 per share on Tuesday, March 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th.
ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF Price Performance
Shares of LGRO opened at $32.65 on Friday. ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF has a one year low of $28.37 and a one year high of $37.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.20 million, a PE ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 1.29.
ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF Company Profile
