ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF (LGRO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 20th

ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF (NASDAQ:LGRO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0198 per share on Tuesday, March 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th.

Shares of LGRO opened at $32.65 on Friday. ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF has a one year low of $28.37 and a one year high of $37.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.20 million, a PE ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 1.29.

The Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF (LGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US large cap stocks. Holdings are managed based on quantitative analysis and fundamental research, selecting those companies perceived to have favorable growth potential within their market sector.

