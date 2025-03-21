Alpha Technology Group (NASDAQ:ATGL) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Shares of Alpha Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:ATGL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.62, but opened at $34.78. Alpha Technology Group shares last traded at $33.51, with a volume of 9,302 shares traded.

Alpha Technology Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alpha Technology Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:ATGL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Alpha Technology Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Alpha Technology Group Company Profile

Alpha Technology Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based information technology services in Hong Kong. The company primarily offers cloud-based and customized customer relationship management and enterprise resource planning systems; web and mobile application development services; artificial intelligence powered optical character recognition services; and technological support and maintenance, and other services, such as maintaining and enhancing services for systems.

