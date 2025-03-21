Almonty Industries (TSE:AII) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Almonty Industries Inc. (TSE:AII – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.29 and last traded at C$2.25, with a volume of 1934916 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.59.

Almonty Industries Trading Down 9.0 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$617.95 million, a PE ratio of -30.78 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Activity at Almonty Industries

In related news, Senior Officer Marion Mcgrath sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.10, for a total transaction of C$31,500.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,600 shares of company stock valued at $98,860. Corporate insiders own 39.04% of the company’s stock.

About Almonty Industries

Almonty Industries Inc engages in mining, processing, and shipping tungsten concentrate. It owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; the Sangdong tungsten mine located in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.

