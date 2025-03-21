AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.39% of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 56,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury alerts:

ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury Stock Performance

ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury stock opened at $28.49 on Friday. ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury has a 12 month low of $27.37 and a 12 month high of $30.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.01.

About ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury

The ProShares Short 7-10 Year Treasury (TBX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury (7-10 Y) index. The fund provides inverse exposure to an index that tracks the daily performance of US Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between 7 and 10 years. TBX was launched on Apr 4, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.