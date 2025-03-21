AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Purchases 545 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 99.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 13,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $24.29 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $24.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.24.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

