AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Purchases 231 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $226.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $224.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $209.81 and a 1 year high of $263.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $240.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.89.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

